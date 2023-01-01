Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp spring rolls in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls

ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER image

 

Aloy Modern Thai // Denver

2134 Larimer St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls$9.00
Shrimp, spring mix, bean sprout, carrot & Thai basil wrapped in rice paper served w/ Thai peanut sauce
Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls$9.00
Shrimp, spring mix, bean sprout, carrot & Thai basil wrapped in rice paper served w/ Thai peanut sauce
More about Aloy Modern Thai // Denver
Item pic

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Chashu & shrimp spring roll$16.00
Chashu, shrimp tempura, salad mix or baby spinach, kimchi, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
Baja California & shrimp spring roll + free miso soup$14.00
spicy cooked tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix or baby spinach, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
*Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll$17.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix or baby spinach, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
More about Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
Consumer pic

 

Pho Haus

540 East Alameda Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Spring Roll$6.95
Rice Paper. Lettuce. Cucumber. Noodle. Peanut Sauce
More about Pho Haus
Item pic

 

Bowls by KO -

3200 North Pecos Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deconstructed shrimp spring roll bowl$16.00
Brown rice, jumbo shrimp, shredded carrots, cucumbers, avocado, thai basil, scallions, sesame seeds, cashew butter sauce
More about Bowls by KO -
Item pic

 

Yumcha

1520 16th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunch Vietnamese Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls$13.00
Sweet Chili Lime Sauce (3)
More about Yumcha

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Bean Burritos

Quiche

Shepherds Pies

Chicken Tikka

Fish Curry

Mango Lassi

Chimichangas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston