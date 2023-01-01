Shrimp spring rolls in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls
Aloy Modern Thai // Denver
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$9.00
Shrimp, spring mix, bean sprout, carrot & Thai basil wrapped in rice paper served w/ Thai peanut sauce
Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|*Chashu & shrimp spring roll
|$16.00
Chashu, shrimp tempura, salad mix or baby spinach, kimchi, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
|Baja California & shrimp spring roll + free miso soup
|$14.00
spicy cooked tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix or baby spinach, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
|*Spicy tuna & shrimp spring roll
|$17.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, salad mix or baby spinach, cucumber, mango salsa, spicy aioli, wrapped in a rice paper, serve with triple dipping sauce (basil & mint aioli, sriracha, sweet soy sauce) on the side
Pho Haus
540 East Alameda Avenue, Denver
|Shrimp Spring Roll
|$6.95
Rice Paper. Lettuce. Cucumber. Noodle. Peanut Sauce
Bowls by KO -
3200 North Pecos Street, Denver
|Deconstructed shrimp spring roll bowl
|$16.00
Brown rice, jumbo shrimp, shredded carrots, cucumbers, avocado, thai basil, scallions, sesame seeds, cashew butter sauce