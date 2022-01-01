Shrimp tacos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Bellota
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
shrimp marinated in butter, tomatoes, onions and chipotle. served with chihuahua cheese on a crisp flour tortilla.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Seared shrimp in soft corn tortilla shells with pickled carrot, jicama, red cabbage, pineapple red pepper salsa and avocado salsa.
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Dynamite Shrimp Taco HH
|$6.50
Wasabi Slaw
|Dynamite Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Wasabi Slaw
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Seared shrimp in soft corn tortilla shells with pickled carrot, jicama, red cabbage, pineapple red pepper salsa and avocado salsa.
More about Colorado Campfire
Colorado Campfire
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Lime Sambal Shrimp, Pickled Red Onion, Cabbage, Jalapeno, Carrot, Corn Tortilla, Lime
More about El Camino Community Tavern
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Taco - Shrimp
|$5.50
fajita grilled shrimp with melted cheese, pico, guacamole, and cilantro