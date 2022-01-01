Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Shrimp Taco image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco$7.00
shrimp marinated in butter, tomatoes, onions and chipotle. served with chihuahua cheese on a crisp flour tortilla.
More about Bellota
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Seared shrimp in soft corn tortilla shells with pickled carrot, jicama, red cabbage, pineapple red pepper salsa and avocado salsa.
More about The French Press
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dynamite Shrimp Taco HH$6.50
Wasabi Slaw
Dynamite Shrimp Taco$6.50
Wasabi Slaw
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Seared shrimp in soft corn tortilla shells with pickled carrot, jicama, red cabbage, pineapple red pepper salsa and avocado salsa.
More about The French Press
Colorado Campfire image

 

Colorado Campfire

400 East 19th Avenue, Denver

Avg 3.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Lime Sambal Shrimp, Pickled Red Onion, Cabbage, Jalapeno, Carrot, Corn Tortilla, Lime
More about Colorado Campfire
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Taco - Shrimp$5.50
fajita grilled shrimp with melted cheese, pico, guacamole, and cilantro
More about El Camino Community Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Broadway

176 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco$4.45
Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.
More about Cochino Taco Broadway

