Singapore noodles in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve singapore noodles

Item pic

 

Hop Alley

3500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SINGAPORE VEGETABLE NOODLE$23.88
stir fried rice noodles with seasonal vegetables, madras curry powder, egg. mild spice level.
More about Hop Alley
Item pic

 

The Ginger Pig - Denver

4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Singapore Chili Crab Noodle$28.00
2 Jumbo soft shell crabs, Chili Crab Sauce, Egg Noodles, Cilantro
Can be Gluten Free over rice!
More about The Ginger Pig - Denver
Main pic

 

John Holly's Asian Bistro

2422 S Downing St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Singapore Rice Noodles$16.99
Thin rice noodle stir-fried with shrimp and chicken, vegetable in curry flavor
More about John Holly's Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

Honey Basil Asian Grill - Honey Basil Asian Grill

1 Broadway Unit B100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Singapore Noodles$11.95
More about Honey Basil Asian Grill - Honey Basil Asian Grill

