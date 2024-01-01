Singapore noodles in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve singapore noodles
Hop Alley
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|SINGAPORE VEGETABLE NOODLE
|$23.88
stir fried rice noodles with seasonal vegetables, madras curry powder, egg. mild spice level.
The Ginger Pig - Denver
4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver
|Singapore Chili Crab Noodle
|$28.00
2 Jumbo soft shell crabs, Chili Crab Sauce, Egg Noodles, Cilantro
Can be Gluten Free over rice!
John Holly's Asian Bistro
2422 S Downing St, Denver
|Singapore Rice Noodles
|$16.99
Thin rice noodle stir-fried with shrimp and chicken, vegetable in curry flavor