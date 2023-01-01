Skirt steaks in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Amá Modern Mexican
3200 North Pecos Street, Denver
|GRILLED SKIRT STEAK* (DF GF)
|$9.00
chili-lime marinated, pickled onions, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, cotija, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
CarnivoreTaqueria @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 102, Edgewater
|Skirt Steak
|$5.50