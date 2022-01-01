Sliders in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve sliders
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders
|$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|5. Chicken Parmesan Sliders
|$12.00
Crispy Chicken Parmesan on sweet Hawaiian rolls with Basil Aioli, Mozzarella, and Fresh Arugula.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Steak Sliders
|$9.75
Four Sliders of Tender Seared Steak, Havarti Cheese & Caramelized Onions.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
ChoLon Central Park
10195 E 29th Dr, Denver
|Korean BBQ Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
Korean BBQ Chicken Sliders, Local Kimchi (2pcs)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Sliders
|$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maine Shack
1535 Central St, Denver
|Slider Trio Lobster Rolls- Pick Your Trio
|$45.00
Three 2oz Sliders of Your Choice: Maine Shack, Fancy, Brown Butter, Connecticut, or Naked. Served with Fries & Slaw.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slideshow
5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater
|Pick any 3 Slider
|$13.75
|Pick any 2 Sliders
|$10.75
T-Bar
490 S Colorado Suite 101, Glendale
|Pulled Pork Slider
|$8.00
Two Smoked Pork Sliders on a slider roll topped with crispy onion strings and slaw.