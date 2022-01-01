Sliders in Denver

Denver restaurants that serve sliders

Kids Sliders image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Sliders$7.00
More about Slaters 50-50
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
5. Chicken Parmesan Sliders image

 

Bistro Georgette

3200 Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
5. Chicken Parmesan Sliders$12.00
Crispy Chicken Parmesan on sweet Hawaiian rolls with Basil Aioli, Mozzarella, and Fresh Arugula.
More about Bistro Georgette
Steak Sliders image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Sliders$9.75
Four Sliders of Tender Seared Steak, Havarti Cheese & Caramelized Onions.
More about The Glenn
Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Central Park

10195 E 29th Dr, Denver

Avg 4.7 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Korean BBQ Chicken Sliders$14.00
Korean BBQ Chicken Sliders, Local Kimchi (2pcs)
More about ChoLon Central Park
Sliders image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)
More about D Bar Denver
Slider Trio Lobster Rolls- Pick Your Trio image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maine Shack

1535 Central St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)
Takeout
Slider Trio Lobster Rolls- Pick Your Trio$45.00
Three 2oz Sliders of Your Choice: Maine Shack, Fancy, Brown Butter, Connecticut, or Naked. Served with Fries & Slaw.
More about Maine Shack
Pick any 3 Slider image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slideshow

5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater

Avg 3 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pick any 3 Slider$13.75
Pick any 2 Sliders$10.75
More about Slideshow
Pulled Pork Slider image

 

T-Bar

490 S Colorado Suite 101, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Slider$8.00
Two Smoked Pork Sliders on a slider roll topped with crispy onion strings and slaw.
More about T-Bar
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market image

 

Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slider Trio$12.00
More about Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market

