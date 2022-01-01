Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve sopapilla

Consumer pic

 

Adobo XO

3109 N Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(2) sopapillas w honey lime$5.00
More about Adobo XO
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOPAPILLAS$6.95
Handcrafted sopapillas with vanilla ice cream, honey, and sugar with cinnamon.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sourdough Sopapilla$12.00
salted caramel, red chili, and sweet and spicy honey
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Mezcal Denver image

 

Mezcal Denver

3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sopapillas$7.00
More about Mezcal Denver
Blue Bonnet Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Bonnet Restaurant

457 South Broadway, Denver

Avg 4 (2085 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sopapilla$3.50
Fresh sopapillas with honey and whipped cream.
More about Blue Bonnet Restaurant
Item pic

 

Adobo at First Draft

1309 26th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
sopapillas (2)$5.00
Sopapillas and Ube Ice Cream pictured.
More about Adobo at First Draft
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Broadway

176 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sopapillas$7.50
Five sopapillas tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate. Served with a side of honey.
More about Cochino Taco Broadway
Restaurant banner

 

Margs Taco Bistro

200 Fillmore Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopapillas$5.00
More about Margs Taco Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Wontons

Ceviche

Sliders

Wedge Salad

Patty Melts

Lox

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston