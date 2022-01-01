Sopapilla in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve sopapilla
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|SOPAPILLAS
|$6.95
Handcrafted sopapillas with vanilla ice cream, honey, and sugar with cinnamon.
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Sourdough Sopapilla
|$12.00
salted caramel, red chili, and sweet and spicy honey
Blue Bonnet Restaurant
457 South Broadway, Denver
|Sopapilla
|$3.50
Fresh sopapillas with honey and whipped cream.
Adobo at First Draft
1309 26th Street, Denver
|sopapillas (2)
|$5.00
Sopapillas and Ube Ice Cream pictured.
Cochino Taco Broadway
176 S. Broadway, Denver
|Sopapillas
|$7.50
Five sopapillas tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate. Served with a side of honey.