Spaghetti in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Viale Pizza and Kitchen

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.00
Spaghetti pasta, fresh pancetta, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, white wine cream sauce, garlic butter, shallots, egg yolk, grana padano, basil
Spaghetti Marinara$14.00
spaghetti pasta, marinara sauce, grana padano, basil
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Pomodoro$16.00
House made spaghetti, garlic pomodoro
Lobster Spaghetti$39.00
Butter poached lobster, black truffle, preserved lemon
Bundle Spaghetti$5.00
More about Restaurant Olivia
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Classic Italian Meatballs (3), Lou's Marinara, Parmesan, Basil
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
8. Spaghetti Bolognese image

 

Bistro Georgette

3200 Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
8. Spaghetti Bolognese$14.00
Spaghetti with house made Beef Bolognese and grated Parmesan Cheese
Spaghetti Pomodoro$6.00
More about Bistro Georgette
Spaghetti image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti and Half Meatball$6.95
Spaghetti$12.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Baked Spaghetti$14.00
Spaghetti baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
More about The Saucy Noodle
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Marinara$11.49
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese and served with two garlic knots
Spaghetti w/Sausage$16.48
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese, Italian Sausage, and served with two garlic knots
Spaghetti w/Meatballs$15.48
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese, homemade meatballs, and served with two garlic knots
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$7.95
A kid's sized take on the classic.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Spaghetti & Marinara image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Pomodoro$13.00
Pomodoro Sauce & Parmesan
More about Denver Milk Market
Coperta image

 

Coperta

400 E. 20th, Denver

Avg 3.9 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meatballs$23.00
Spaghetti$8.00
More about Coperta
Spaghetti with Pesto image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Way Back

3963 Tennyson Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti with Pesto$22.00
handmade pasta, parmesan, pistachio pesto, basil, agretti, pea tendrils
More about The Way Back
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti w/Sausage$15.98
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese, Italian Sausage, and served with two garlic knots
Spaghetti w/Meatballs$15.98
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese, homemade meatballs, and served with two garlic knots
Spaghetti Marinara$10.99
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese and served with two garlic knots
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Spaghetti image

PASTA • TAPAS

Dio Mio

3264 A. Larimer ST, Denver

Avg 4.3 (801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti$16.00
red sauce, parmesan
More about Dio Mio
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$20.20
XO amatriciana, chili flake, EVOO
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
Main pic

 

Roca's Pizza & Pasta

13795 W. Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID SPAGHETTI$7.00
Marinara, butter, or alfredo sauce.
KID SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS$10.00
Marinara, butter, or alfredo sauce.
More about Roca's Pizza & Pasta
Osteria Marco image

PIZZA

Osteria Marco

1453 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2355 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Pomodoro with Sausage$23.00
Tomato Basil Sauce with Sausage
Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs$23.00
Tomato Basil Sauce with Meatballs
More about Osteria Marco

