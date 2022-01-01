Spaghetti in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Viale Pizza and Kitchen
Viale Pizza and Kitchen
1390 S Colorado Blvd #190, Denver
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$18.00
Spaghetti pasta, fresh pancetta, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, white wine cream sauce, garlic butter, shallots, egg yolk, grana padano, basil
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$14.00
spaghetti pasta, marinara sauce, grana padano, basil
More about Restaurant Olivia
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$16.00
House made spaghetti, garlic pomodoro
|Lobster Spaghetti
|$39.00
Butter poached lobster, black truffle, preserved lemon
|Bundle Spaghetti
|$5.00
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.00
Classic Italian Meatballs (3), Lou's Marinara, Parmesan, Basil
More about Bistro Georgette
Bistro Georgette
3200 Pecos St, Denver
|8. Spaghetti Bolognese
|$14.00
Spaghetti with house made Beef Bolognese and grated Parmesan Cheese
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$6.00
More about The Saucy Noodle
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Spaghetti and Half Meatball
|$6.95
|Spaghetti
|$12.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Baked Spaghetti
|$14.00
Spaghetti baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$11.49
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese and served with two garlic knots
|Spaghetti w/Sausage
|$16.48
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese, Italian Sausage, and served with two garlic knots
|Spaghetti w/Meatballs
|$15.48
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese, homemade meatballs, and served with two garlic knots
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$7.95
A kid's sized take on the classic.
More about Denver Milk Market
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Spaghetti & Pomodoro
|$13.00
Pomodoro Sauce & Parmesan
More about The Way Back
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Way Back
3963 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Spaghetti with Pesto
|$22.00
handmade pasta, parmesan, pistachio pesto, basil, agretti, pea tendrils
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Spaghetti w/Sausage
|$15.98
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese, Italian Sausage, and served with two garlic knots
|Spaghetti w/Meatballs
|$15.98
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese, homemade meatballs, and served with two garlic knots
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$10.99
Spaghetti pasta, tossed with in our homemade marinara, topped with pecorino Romano cheese and served with two garlic knots
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Spaghetti
|$20.20
XO amatriciana, chili flake, EVOO
More about Roca's Pizza & Pasta
Roca's Pizza & Pasta
13795 W. Jewell Ave, Lakewood
|KID SPAGHETTI
|$7.00
Marinara, butter, or alfredo sauce.
|KID SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS
|$10.00
Marinara, butter, or alfredo sauce.