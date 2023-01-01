Spicy noodles in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve spicy noodles
More about Chop Shop - Colfax
Chop Shop - Colfax
4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|**Special** Spicy Beef and Broccoli Noodle Bowl
|$15.00
Linguini, Sriracha, Oyster Sauce, Lime, Broccoli, Sesame, Green Onion & Cilantro.
Dairy free. Cannot be gluten free.
More about Glo - 4450 West 38th Avenue
Glo - 4450 West 38th Avenue
4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver
|CHILLED SPICY NOODLES
|$18.00
Grilled shrimp, sesame sauce, onsen egg, bean sprouts, green onion, chili flake
More about Bǎo Brewhouse
DIM SUM
Bǎo Brewhouse
1317 14th St, Denver
|Spicy Peking Duck Noodle Soup
|$16.88
Duck broth, baby bok-choy, scallions, Thai basil, yaki soba noodle, bean sprouts, chili crisp, soy sauce, daikon sprout, furikake spice and 5 spice smoked duck (Sub rice noodle to make gluten free)
More about Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
NOODLES
Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Sizzling Spicy Noodles (vegan)
|$14.00
Chewy noodles are numbing, spicy and tangy in flavor profile. Order at your own discretion, no refunds or exchanges will be honored.
More about Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm - 1526 Blake St
Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm - 1526 Blake St
1526 Blake St, Denver
|Sizzling Spicy Noodles
|$14.00
Chewy wheat noodles are numbing, spicy, and tangy in flavor profile. Order at your own discretion, no refunds will be honored.