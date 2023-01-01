Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Chop Shop image

 

Chop Shop - Colfax

4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Special** Spicy Beef and Broccoli Noodle Bowl$15.00
Linguini, Sriracha, Oyster Sauce, Lime, Broccoli, Sesame, Green Onion & Cilantro.
Dairy free. Cannot be gluten free.
More about Chop Shop - Colfax
Consumer pic

 

Glo - 4450 West 38th Avenue

4450 West 38th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILLED SPICY NOODLES$18.00
Grilled shrimp, sesame sauce, onsen egg, bean sprouts, green onion, chili flake
More about Glo - 4450 West 38th Avenue
Item pic

DIM SUM

Bǎo Brewhouse

1317 14th St, Denver

Avg 4 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Peking Duck Noodle Soup$16.88
Duck broth, baby bok-choy, scallions, Thai basil, yaki soba noodle, bean sprouts, chili crisp, soy sauce, daikon sprout, furikake spice and 5 spice smoked duck (Sub rice noodle to make gluten free)
More about Bǎo Brewhouse
Item pic

NOODLES

Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sizzling Spicy Noodles (vegan)$14.00
Chewy noodles are numbing, spicy and tangy in flavor profile. Order at your own discretion, no refunds or exchanges will be honored.
More about Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
Item pic

 

Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm - 1526 Blake St

1526 Blake St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sizzling Spicy Noodles$14.00
Chewy wheat noodles are numbing, spicy, and tangy in flavor profile. Order at your own discretion, no refunds will be honored.
More about Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm - 1526 Blake St
43de1eb0-5ff5-4d3f-ab9c-6571f4e0d924 image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Uncle - Highlands

2215 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (2119 reviews)
Takeout
Cold Spicy Sesame Noodles$17.00
Spicy sesame sauce, confit chicken, arugula, cashews, granny smith apples, japanese seven spice togarashi
More about Uncle - Highlands

