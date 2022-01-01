Spinach and artichoke dip in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about JBK Lohi Catering - JBK Lohi Catering
JBK Lohi Catering - JBK Lohi Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Joy - Spinach Artichoke Dip (48 hour notice)
|$0.00
Spinach, Artichoke, Cashew "Cream", Veggies & Almond-Flour Tortilla Chips.
VG, W30 Option, K, EF.
Contains Nuts
48 Hour Notice
More about Just Be Kitchen - LoHi
Just Be Kitchen - LoHi
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Joy - Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$7.99
LIMITED TIME: With Throwback Thursday – This Dish Returns! Every Thursday until August we’ll be announcing a Fan Favorite that will return and BE available until it runs out!
Spinach and Artichoke Dip (Spinach, Artichokes, Coconut Milk, Cashews, Spices) Carrots and Chips\t
EF, Vegan Option (No Chips)
|Joy - Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$7.99
LIMITED TIME: With Throwback Thursday – This Dish Returns! Every Thursday until August we’ll be announcing a Fan Favorite that will return and BE available until it runs out!
Spinach and Artichoke Dip (Spinach, Artichokes, Coconut Milk, Cashews, Spices) Carrots and Chips\t
EF, Vegan Option (No Chips)
|W30 - Joy - Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$7.99
LIMITED TIME: With Throwback Thursday – This Dish Returns! Every Thursday until August we’ll be announcing a Fan Favorite that will return and BE available until it runs out!
Spinach, Artichoke & Cashew "Cream" served with house veggies!
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3 Kilts Tavern
1076 Ogden St, Denver
|Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Carrots, celery, chips, and croûtons
More about Marco's Coal Fired - Denver
Marco's Coal Fired - Denver
2129 Larimer Street, Denver
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$8.50
Cheesy Spinach & Artichoke dip served with Focaccia.
|CTR - Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$28.00
Serves 6 - 8. Perfect Party-sized version of our favorite Spinach & Artichoke Dip! Comes with classic focaccia.