Steak burritos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve steak burritos
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Steak Fajita Lunch Burrito
|$17.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around steak fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
|#8 Steak Fajita Burrito
|$18.99
Grilled steak fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
Cafe chihuahua
2250 s federal blvd, Denver
|Mexican Steak Burrito
|$15.00
This entree comes with a toasted tortilla packed with tender skirt steak, diced jalapeño, chopped yellow onion, and luscious tomatoes. The burrito is topped with melted Mexican blend cheese then smothered in our signature pork green chili. This plate is served with a wholesome side of Spanish rice.
Ta-Co
1601 19th, suite 150, Denver
|STEAK BURRITO
|$13.50
FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH MARINATED STEAK, RICE, PINTO BEAN PUREE, OAXACA CHEESE, CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RED ONION, MORITA QUESO, GREEN OR RED SALSA
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|#6 Steak Mushroom Burrito o/l
|$17.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ grilled steak strips and mushrooms in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
|#8 Steak Fajita Burrito o/l
|$17.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ grilled steak strips and fajita cut onions and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Served with red salsa ON THE SIDE.
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$19.99
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled beef strips, sauteed onions and bell peppers, cheddar cheese and smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili. Served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa or sour cream ON THE SIDE.