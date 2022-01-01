Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve steak burritos

Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita Lunch Burrito$17.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around steak fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
#8 Steak Fajita Burrito$18.99
Grilled steak fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

 

Cafe chihuahua

2250 s federal blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mexican Steak Burrito$15.00
This entree comes with a toasted tortilla packed with tender skirt steak, diced jalapeño, chopped yellow onion, and luscious tomatoes. The burrito is topped with melted Mexican blend cheese then smothered in our signature pork green chili. This plate is served with a wholesome side of Spanish rice.
More about Cafe chihuahua
Main pic

 

Ta-Co

1601 19th, suite 150, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK BURRITO$13.50
FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH MARINATED STEAK, RICE, PINTO BEAN PUREE, OAXACA CHEESE, CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RED ONION, MORITA QUESO, GREEN OR RED SALSA
More about Ta-Co
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 Steak Mushroom Burrito o/l$17.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ grilled steak strips and mushrooms in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
#8 Steak Fajita Burrito o/l$17.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ grilled steak strips and fajita cut onions and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Served with red salsa ON THE SIDE.
Steak Fajita Burrito$19.99
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled beef strips, sauteed onions and bell peppers, cheddar cheese and smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili. Served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa or sour cream ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

