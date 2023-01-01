Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Banner pic

 

Los Dos Potrillos - Cocina Y Cantina

100 East 120th Avenue, Northglenn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Fajita Steak$10.00
More about Los Dos Potrillos - Cocina Y Cantina
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn Bar & Grill

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas Steak$18.00
More about The Glenn Bar & Grill
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita Lunch Burrito$17.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around steak fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
#8 Steak Fajita Burrito$18.99
Grilled steak fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Banner pic

 

Perdida - Perdida WP

1066 S. Gaylord, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$27.00
Served with pico, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, warm tortillas, rice +refried beans
More about Perdida - Perdida WP
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#8 Steak Fajita Burrito$18.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ grilled steak strips and fajita cut onions and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Served with red salsa ON THE SIDE.
Steak Fajita for One$18.99
Grilled beef strips w/ sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, flour or corn tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa and sour cream will be served ON THE SIDE.
Steak Fajita Omelet$17.99
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ grilled steak slices, fajita cut onions and bell peppers with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side. Red salsa served ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Vermicelli

Caprese Paninis

Pho

Custard

Fudge Brownies

Gulab Jamun

Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (778 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston