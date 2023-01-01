Steak fajitas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Los Dos Potrillos - Cocina Y Cantina
100 East 120th Avenue, Northglenn
|Side of Fajita Steak
|$10.00
The Glenn Bar & Grill
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Fajitas Steak
|$18.00
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Steak Fajita Lunch Burrito
|$17.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped around steak fajita, white onion and green peppers. Smothered in Kickin' Green Chili, and topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheddar.
|#8 Steak Fajita Burrito
|$18.99
Grilled steak fajita, white onion and green pepper. Eggs and potato too!
Perdida - Perdida WP
1066 S. Gaylord, Denver
|Steak Fajitas
|$27.00
Served with pico, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, warm tortillas, rice +refried beans
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|#8 Steak Fajita Burrito
|$18.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ grilled steak strips and fajita cut onions and green peppers in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese. Served with red salsa ON THE SIDE.
|Steak Fajita for One
|$18.99
Grilled beef strips w/ sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, flour or corn tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa and sour cream will be served ON THE SIDE.
|Steak Fajita Omelet
|$17.99
Flat top, 4 egg omelet w/ grilled steak slices, fajita cut onions and bell peppers with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of breakfast side. Red salsa served ON THE SIDE.