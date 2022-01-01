Steak salad in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$2.00
More about American Elm
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak and Gorgonzola Salad$19.00
Mixed Greens and Arugula with Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onion, Seasoned Potato Chips, Green Beans and Gorgonzola tossed in a Rustic Red Wine Vinaigrette. Topped with Beef Tenderloin Tips and a Soy Balsamic Marinated Hard-Boiled Egg.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$15.00
Local grass-fed beef, local greens, fried shallots, blue cheese balsamic dressing.*
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliced Steak Salad$16.00
6oz. Sirloin Steak, Mixed Greens, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon & Heirloom Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing.
More about The Glenn
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Greek Salad$21.99
Same as the Mom's Greek Salad with 6oz sliced steak.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Mead St Provisions image

 

Mead St Provisions

3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$19.00
Arugula, roasted red peppers, bleu cheese, crispy onions, balsamic dressing
More about Mead St Provisions
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak, Pecan, Mushroom Salad$19.99
6oz bistro steak temp and sliced to order, with red onion, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and pecan on some lettuce, we suggest Greek Dressing
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

