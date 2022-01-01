Steak salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve steak salad
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Steak and Gorgonzola Salad
|$19.00
Mixed Greens and Arugula with Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onion, Seasoned Potato Chips, Green Beans and Gorgonzola tossed in a Rustic Red Wine Vinaigrette. Topped with Beef Tenderloin Tips and a Soy Balsamic Marinated Hard-Boiled Egg.
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Steak Salad
|$15.00
Local grass-fed beef, local greens, fried shallots, blue cheese balsamic dressing.*
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Sliced Steak Salad
|$16.00
6oz. Sirloin Steak, Mixed Greens, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon & Heirloom Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing.
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Steak Greek Salad
|$21.99
Same as the Mom's Greek Salad with 6oz sliced steak.
Mead St Provisions
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Steak Salad
|$19.00
Arugula, roasted red peppers, bleu cheese, crispy onions, balsamic dressing