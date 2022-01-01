Steak tacos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Steak Taco
|$6.50
Smashed Avocado, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Chipotle Aioli
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Steak Street Tacos
|$16.99
Three steak street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
More about Ta-Co
Ta-Co
1601 19th, suite 150, Denver
|STEAK TACO
|$4.75
MARINATED STEAK, LIME RED ONION, CILANTRO, MORITA SALSA (RED SALSA)
More about Machete
Machete
3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER
|Steak Tacos kids
|$9.00
|Chicken and Steak Tacos kids
|$9.00
More about Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Kids Steak Taco
|$4.29
More about Machete UNION STATION
Machete UNION STATION
1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER
|Steak Tacos kids
|$9.00
2 Steak and cheese tacos on flour tortilla
More about Machete
Machete
2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver
|Steak Tacos kids
|$9.00
Steak and cheese on flour tortilla
|Chicken and Steak Tacos kids
|$9.00
1 chicken and cheese 1 steak and cheese on flour tortilla
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Street Tacos Steak
|$15.99
Three double stacked corn tortillas topped with grilled beef strips, onion and fresh cilantro. Served with lime and Sam's homemade tomatillo green salsa ON THE SIDE.
(TACOS ARE SERVED W/O SIDE)
More about Margs Taco Bistro
Margs Taco Bistro
200 Fillmore Street, Denver
|Steak Calle Taco (GF)
|$5.50
Steak with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole