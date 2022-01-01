Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve steak tacos

Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco$6.50
Smashed Avocado, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Chipotle Aioli
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Street Tacos$16.99
Three steak street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Main pic

 

Ta-Co

1601 19th, suite 150, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK TACO$4.75
MARINATED STEAK, LIME RED ONION, CILANTRO, MORITA SALSA (RED SALSA)
More about Ta-Co
Item pic

 

Machete

3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Tacos kids$9.00
Chicken and Steak Tacos kids$9.00
More about Machete
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Steak Taco$4.29
More about Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
Item pic

 

Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Tacos kids$9.00
2 Steak and cheese tacos on flour tortilla
More about Machete UNION STATION
Item pic

 

Machete

2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Tacos kids$9.00
Steak and cheese on flour tortilla
Chicken and Steak Tacos kids$9.00
1 chicken and cheese 1 steak and cheese on flour tortilla
More about Machete
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos Steak$15.99
Three double stacked corn tortillas topped with grilled beef strips, onion and fresh cilantro. Served with lime and Sam's homemade tomatillo green salsa ON THE SIDE.
(TACOS ARE SERVED W/O SIDE)
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
Restaurant banner

 

Margs Taco Bistro

200 Fillmore Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Calle Taco (GF)$5.50
Steak with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole
More about Margs Taco Bistro
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco$4.75
Steak tacos with shredded lettuce cheese, pico de gallo and avocado-tomatillo sauce
More about Billy's Inn

Map

Map

