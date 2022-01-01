Stew in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Green Chili Stew$5.00
Served with a side of tortilla, sour cream and green onion garnish
More about Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3 Kilts Tavern

1076 Ogden St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Stew Cup Only$7.00
Lamb* with potato, carrot, peas, celery, and corn
Cup Only - Entree size available
Irish Stew$12.00
Lamb with potato, carrot, peas, celery, and corn. Comes with a house made biscuit
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
Banner pic

 

The Crypt

1618 East 17th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUSHROOM STEW$7.00
(VEGAN)
Crispy Leek - White Bread
More about The Crypt
Fruition Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Fruition Restaurant

1313 E 6th St, Denver

Avg 4.8 (3793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Fall Vegetable Stew$24.24
Roasted Fall Vegetable Stew, Curried Chickpea, Braised Lacinato Kale.
More about Fruition Restaurant
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Collard green, Bean and Sausage Stew$6.00
**contains garlic, onion, and pork**
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
Nola Jane image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Nola Jane - 1435 Market St

1435 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup of Okra Stew$7.00
Bowl of Okra Stew$16.00
More about Nola Jane - 1435 Market St

