Stew in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve stew
Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Green Chili Stew
|$5.00
Served with a side of tortilla, sour cream and green onion garnish
3 Kilts Tavern
1076 Ogden St, Denver
|Irish Stew Cup Only
|$7.00
Lamb* with potato, carrot, peas, celery, and corn
Cup Only - Entree size available
|Irish Stew
|$12.00
Lamb with potato, carrot, peas, celery, and corn. Comes with a house made biscuit
The Crypt
1618 East 17th Avenue, Denver
|MUSHROOM STEW
|$7.00
(VEGAN)
Crispy Leek - White Bread
Fruition Restaurant
1313 E 6th St, Denver
|Roasted Fall Vegetable Stew
|$24.24
Roasted Fall Vegetable Stew, Curried Chickpea, Braised Lacinato Kale.
Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Collard green, Bean and Sausage Stew
|$6.00
**contains garlic, onion, and pork**