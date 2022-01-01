Strawberry cheesecake in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Cheesecake With Strawberries
|$7.00
More about The Glenn
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$8.00
More about Billy's Inn
Billy's Inn
1222 Madison Street, Denver
|Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
|$13.00
Strawberry and mascarpone cream cheese stuffed French toast, graham cracker crumble, chai-spiced whipped cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, two strips of sugar-cured bacon
More about Billy's Inn
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Inn
4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER
|Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
|$13.00
Strawberry and mascarpone cream cheese stuffed French toast, graham cracker crumble, chai-spiced whipped cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, two strips of sugar-cured bacon