Stuffed mushrooms in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms

Oblio's Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Portobello Mushroom Stuffed Lasagna$16.50
Portobello mushroom stuffed with ricotta, spinach, marinara, garlic, basil and mozzarella. Served with garlic bread.
More about Oblio's Pizzeria
SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skillet Stuffed Mushrooms$11.00
Sausage, spinach, Fontina cheese. GF
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions - Denver Pavilions

500 16th St Ste 160, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STUFFED MUSHROOM BURGER$14.99
Angus Beef* blended with sautéed crimini mushrooms, arugula, topped with swiss cheese & an au poivre sauce
More about 5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions - Denver Pavilions

