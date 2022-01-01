Stuffed mushrooms in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
Oblio's Pizzeria
6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver
|Portobello Mushroom Stuffed Lasagna
|$16.50
Portobello mushroom stuffed with ricotta, spinach, marinara, garlic, basil and mozzarella. Served with garlic bread.
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Skillet Stuffed Mushrooms
|$11.00
Sausage, spinach, Fontina cheese. GF