Sweet potato fries in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$2.25
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Bird

5505 west 20th AVE, Edgewater

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, buttermilk dressing, bacon, scallions.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Lucky Bird
Item pic

 

BurgerIM Colorado Blvd

2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.29
More about BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Bird

5505 West 20th Ave, Edgewater

Avg 4.4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
honey mustard dipping sauce.
Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, ranch dressing, bacon, scallions.
More about Lucky Bird
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub image

 

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato fries$6.50
Sweet potaoe fries, Chili lime sea salt, and Chipotle BBQ Ketchup
More about Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Cookies

Barbacoas

Prosciutto

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston