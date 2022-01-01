Sweet potato fries in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.25
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Bird
5505 west 20th AVE, Edgewater
|Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, buttermilk dressing, bacon, scallions.
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.00
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.29
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
4995 argonne street, Denver
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Bird
5505 West 20th Ave, Edgewater
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.00
honey mustard dipping sauce.
|Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, ranch dressing, bacon, scallions.
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
|Sweet Potato fries
|$6.50
Sweet potaoe fries, Chili lime sea salt, and Chipotle BBQ Ketchup