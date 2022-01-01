Tamales in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tamales
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|TAMAL THURSDAY
|$3.00
|TAMALES
|$12.95
Your choice of chicken, pork, or vegetarian tamales smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
|SIDE TAMALE
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Bonnet Restaurant
457 South Broadway, Denver
|Tamale Dinner
|$15.50
Choice of two tamales, pork or chicken and sweet corn. Comes with rice and beans.
TTW - Highlands
3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Tamale Tuesday
|$4.50
***ONLY AVAILABLE ON TUESDAYS***
Chicken Green Chili topped with green chili, sour cream, cotija cheese and cilantro
Corn Husk Tamale Co.
3527 W 38th Ave, Denver
|GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES
All natural shredded chicken breast and roasted green chiles.
|RED PORK TAMALES
Shredded pork and red chili.
|GREEN CHEESE TAMALES
Asadero cheese and roasted green chiles.
Agave Taco Bar
2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|Homemade Tamales De Pollo
|$12.98
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Pork Tamale Plate (smoothered)
|$15.99