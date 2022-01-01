Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve tamales

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TAMAL THURSDAY$3.00
TAMALES$12.95
Your choice of chicken, pork, or vegetarian tamales smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
SIDE TAMALE$4.50
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Blue Bonnet Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Bonnet Restaurant

457 South Broadway, Denver

Avg 4 (2085 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamale Dinner$15.50
Choice of two tamales, pork or chicken and sweet corn. Comes with rice and beans.
More about Blue Bonnet Restaurant
TTW - Highlands image

 

TTW - Highlands

3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale Tuesday$4.50
***ONLY AVAILABLE ON TUESDAYS***
Chicken Green Chili topped with green chili, sour cream, cotija cheese and cilantro
More about TTW - Highlands
GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES image

 

Corn Husk Tamale Co.

3527 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES
All natural shredded chicken breast and roasted green chiles.
RED PORK TAMALES
Shredded pork and red chili.
GREEN CHEESE TAMALES
Asadero cheese and roasted green chiles.
More about Corn Husk Tamale Co.
Agave Taco Bar image

 

Agave Taco Bar

2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Tamales De Pollo$12.98
More about Agave Taco Bar
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Tamale Plate (smoothered)$15.99
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

10815 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tamales$12.00
More about Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Pasta Salad

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Strawberry Cheesecake

Katsu

Veggie Tacos

Huevos Rancheros

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston