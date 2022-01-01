Tandoori in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tandoori
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)
|$3.00
Roti is a flatbread made from stone-ground whole meal flour. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Tandoori Chicken Wings (8pc)
|$13.00
Spicy tandoori chicken wings that are grilled in the tandoor oven to perfection. Marinated with smoky Indian spices and cooked in tandoori oven until perfectly juicy inside! Best wings you will ever have in Denver! (Gluten free)
|Salmon Tandoori
|$21.00
Your choice of meat cooked in our tandoori oven with spices and served on top of fresh onion and tomato. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|TANDOORI
|$14.00
Cooked in our clay tandoori broiler with spices and served on top of fresh onion, tomato and bell pepper.
|TANDOORI CHICKEN WINGS(8 PC)
|$12.00
Spicy tandoori chicken wings that are grilled in the tandoor oven to perfection with yogurt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, garam masala, red chili powder and turmeric. (Please allow extra time to cook.)
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat) (Serves 10 People)
|$14.59
Roti is a flatbread made from stone-ground wholemeal flour. (Vegan Upon Request)
|Shrimp Tandoori
|$18.00
Cooked in our clay oven tandoori with spices and served on top of fresh onion and tomato. The best red wine pairing you can get for this dish is a Pinot Noir. It is gluten free.
|Tandoori Chicken Wings (Tray)
|$44.00
Spicy tandoori chicken wings that are grilled in the tandoor oven to perfection with yogurt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, garam masala, red chili powder and turmeric. (Gluten free)