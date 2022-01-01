Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve taquitos

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Four Taquitos$7.69
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Four Taquitos$7.29
More about Illegal Pete's
ND streetBAR

10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TAQUITOS$12.95
pork, oaxaca, cilantro, shredded cabbage, jalapeño crema, salsa roja gf
More about ND streetBAR
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

City O' City

206 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquito$6.00
v gf | bean and potato taquitos (4), jalapeno hot sauce, sour cream
Taquito$6.00
More about City O' City
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Bonnet Restaurant

457 South Broadway, Denver

Avg 4 (2085 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taquitos App$10.50
Six taquitos topped with sour cream and served with pork green chili
Kids Taquito$5.50
Three taquitos with rice and beans or french fries.
Taquito Dinner$12.50
Six chicken taquitos topped with sour cream. Comes with side of pork green chili and rice and beans.
More about Blue Bonnet Restaurant
BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Four Taquitos$7.29
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Four Taquitos$7.29
More about Illegal Pete's
Machete

2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taquitos crispy kids$9.00
Crispy corn tortilla rolled with chicken, sour cream on the side
More about Machete

