Taquitos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve taquitos
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Four Taquitos
|$7.69
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
ND streetBAR
10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver
|TAQUITOS
|$12.95
pork, oaxaca, cilantro, shredded cabbage, jalapeño crema, salsa roja gf
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Taquito
|$6.00
v gf | bean and potato taquitos (4), jalapeno hot sauce, sour cream
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Bonnet Restaurant
457 South Broadway, Denver
|Chicken Taquitos App
|$10.50
Six taquitos topped with sour cream and served with pork green chili
|Kids Taquito
|$5.50
Three taquitos with rice and beans or french fries.
|Taquito Dinner
|$12.50
Six chicken taquitos topped with sour cream. Comes with side of pork green chili and rice and beans.
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection