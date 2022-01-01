Tikka masala in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tikka masala
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Kids’ Chicken Tikka Masala
|$10.00
Chicken tikka simmered in a creamy tomato, butter sauce flavoured with dry fenugreek leaves
|Panner (Homemade Cheese) Tikka Masala
|$16.00
Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu.
|Lamb Tikka Masala
|$22.00
Your choice of meat simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Served with basmati rice and pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|KIDS CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$7.00
Chicken breast's pieces stewed in a rich tomato; butter sauce flavored with fenugreek leaves.
(Dairy free upon request )
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Tikka Masala (Tray)
|$125.00
Chicken breast’s pieces Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
|Panner (Homemade Cheese) Tikka Masala
|$16.00
Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting with Tofu.
|Tofu Tikka Masala
|$14.00
Tofu simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.