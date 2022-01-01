Tiramisu in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Restaurant Olivia
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
Blueberry and passionfruit, streusel, white chocolate
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Tiramisu
|$4.00
Traditional Italian Coffee-Marscapone Cake
More about The Saucy Noodle
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Tiramisu
|$4.99
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|House Made Tiramisu
|$6.95
Espresso soaked lady fingers, layered with delicate cream, and topped with shaved chocolate.
More about Waffle Brothers
Waffle Brothers
700 East 1st Ave, Denver
|Tiramisu
|$8.49
Just like the dessert! Espresso mascarpone, nutella, and chocolate chips
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Homemade recipe
|Tiramisu
|$5.00
More about Capitol Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Capitol Pizza
805 W. 88 ave., Thornton
|Tiramisu
|$6.50
A coffee flavored Italian dessert made with lady fingers soaked in coffee, a layer if mascarpone cheese, a hint of rum, and topped with cocoa powder and
More about Waffle Brothers
Waffle Brothers
1707 Lafayette St, Denver
|Tiramisu
|$8.49
Just like the dessert! Espresso mascarpone, nutella, and chocolate chips
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Tiramisu
|$4.99
More about Cart Driver
PIZZA
Cart Driver
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
coffee liqueur soaked ladyfingers, whipped vanilla mascarpone, cocoa
More about Osteria Marco
PIZZA
Osteria Marco
1453 Larimer St, Denver
|Tiramisu
|$13.00
The Classic, with House-Whipped Cream.