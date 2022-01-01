Tomato soup in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tomato soup
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup
|$18.00
challah bread, cheddar, anise seed goat cheese, honey, maldon
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Tomato Soup
|$4.00
Served with a side of Croutons
Etc. Eatery - Denver
1472 S Pearl St, Denver
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$9.50
Classic Grilled Cheese Quartered with
Tomato Basil Soup to Dip
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Tomato Parmesan Soup
House-made San Marzano tomato & parmesan soup, crouton garnish
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Tomato Basil Soup 8oz
|$4.00
House made basil tomato soup. We give this to you cold to heat up at home. Served with blue corn sourdough focaccia. Soup is vegan.
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Tomato Soup
|$5.50
Our famous classic Tomato Soup! Vegetarian.
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Cup Tomato Curry Soup
|$4.00
a classic tomato soup with a hint of thai red curry
|Bowl Tomato Curry Soup
|$8.00
a classic tomato soup with a hint of thai red curry
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|SM Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Soup
|$5.00
With fresh herbs and olive oil
|LRG Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Soup
|$7.00
With fresh herbs and olive oil
Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Cup Tomato Soup
|$5.00
topped with feta cheese, served with toasted baguette
|Bowl Tomato Soup
|$8.00
topped with feta cheese, served with toasted baguette
Chop Shop
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
|$13.00
San Marzano Tomato Soup Garnished with Basil and Parmesan - Sourdough Grilled Cheese w/ Muenster, Cheddar, and American Cheese
|*Special Tomato soup
|$6.00
Tikka and Grill
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Tomato Soup
|$7.00
This tangy vegetarian soup from Maharashtra is made by tomatoes flavored with tamarind, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peppercorns and coconut milk.
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Creamy Tomato Soup
|$6.00
This tangy vegetarian soup from Maharashtra is made by tomatoes flavored with tamarind, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peppercorns and coconut cream. (Gluten Free)