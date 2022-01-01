Tomato soup in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup$18.00
challah bread, cheddar, anise seed goat cheese, honey, maldon
More about The Bindery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Tomato Soup$4.00
Served with a side of Croutons
More about Steuben's Uptown
Item pic

 

Etc. Eatery - Denver

1472 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$9.50
Classic Grilled Cheese Quartered with
Tomato Basil Soup to Dip
More about Etc. Eatery - Denver
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Parmesan Soup
House-made San Marzano tomato & parmesan soup, crouton garnish
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup 8oz$4.00
House made basil tomato soup. We give this to you cold to heat up at home. Served with blue corn sourdough focaccia. Soup is vegan.
More about Joy Hill
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$5.50
Our famous classic Tomato Soup! Vegetarian.
More about D Bar Denver
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Tomato Curry Soup$4.00
a classic tomato soup with a hint of thai red curry
Bowl Tomato Curry Soup$8.00
a classic tomato soup with a hint of thai red curry
More about Watercourse Foods
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Soup$5.00
With fresh herbs and olive oil
LRG Roasted Tomato & Parmesan Soup$7.00
With fresh herbs and olive oil
More about Ivy on 7th
Item pic

 

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Tomato Soup$5.00
topped with feta cheese, served with toasted baguette
Bowl Tomato Soup$8.00
topped with feta cheese, served with toasted baguette
More about Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink
Chop Shop image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$13.00
San Marzano Tomato Soup Garnished with Basil and Parmesan - Sourdough Grilled Cheese w/ Muenster, Cheddar, and American Cheese
*Special Tomato soup$6.00
More about Chop Shop
The Pig & The Sprout image

 

The Pig & The Sprout

1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Tomato Soup$3.00
More about The Pig & The Sprout
Tikka and Grill image

 

Tikka and Grill

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$7.00
This tangy vegetarian soup from Maharashtra is made by tomatoes flavored with tamarind, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peppercorns and coconut milk.
More about Tikka and Grill
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Tomato Soup$6.00
This tangy vegetarian soup from Maharashtra is made by tomatoes flavored with tamarind, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peppercorns and coconut cream. (Gluten Free)
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

