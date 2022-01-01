Tortas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tortas
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Torta Al Pastor
|$14.00
torta sandwich with pork, guacamole, chipotle mayo, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, lime, arbol salsa - served with refried beans and Mexican rice
|Torta de Cochinita
|$14.00
torta sandwich with habenero, pork, salsa xni pek, avocado, charred pepper mayo. served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|TORTAS
|$11.95
Mexican bread filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and your choice of carne asada, pastor, chicken, or carnitas.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Torta Lobster Roll
|$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, corn
relish, avocado, and Hatch green chili lime aioli
Tacos El Metate
2060 S University Blvd, Denver
|Carnitas Torta
|$9.08
|Al Pastor Torta
|$9.00
|Barbacoa Torta
|$9.00
Coperta
400 E. 20th, Denver
|Toasted Fennel-Pistachio Torta
|$9.00
strawberries, pistachios, whipped ricotta
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Carne Asada & Pepper Jack Torta
|$16.00
Black bean puree, pickled red onions, guacamole, pickles, roasted poblano peppers, chipotlecrema on a rustic roll
On side: Chicken chili jus for dipping and fries
|Roasted Chicken Torta
|$15.00
Black bean puree, pickled red onion, guacamole, pickles, roasted poblano, chipotle crema, on a rustic roll.
on side: cup of chicken jus for dipping and french fries
La Loteria Taqueria
42 S. Broadway, Denver
|#18 Torta
|$13.00
Breaded Skirt Steak or Breaded Chicken Cutlet. Refried Pinto Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickled Jalapenos & Chipotle Crema.
Billy's Inn
1222 Madison Street, Denver
|Pork Torta
|$14.00
rustic roll, slow-roasted pulled pork, black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, pink sauce, guacamole, fire-roasted poblano peppers.
ON SIDE: chicken ju: onions, garlic, serrano, corn, cumin, tequila, pico de gallo, tomato paste, chicken base, oregano, chili powder;
|Chicken Torta
|$14.00
rustic roll, pulled roasted chicken, black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, pink sauce, guacamole, fire-roasted poblano peppers.
ON SIDE: chicken ju: onions, garlic, serrano, corn, cumin, tequila, pico de gallo, tomato paste, chicken base, oregano, chili powder;
|Steak Torta
|$14.50
rustic roll, carne asada, pepper jack cheese, black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, pink sauce, guacamole, fire-roasted poblano peppers.
ON SIDE: chicken ju: onions, garlic, serrano, corn, cumin, tequila, pico de gallo, tomato paste, chicken base, oregano, chili powder;
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Inn
4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER
|Chile de Arbol Roasted Chicken Torta
|$13.50
Served on rustic roll with black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, fire roasted poblano peppers, chipotle aioli and guacamole. Served with warm chili jus and chips and salsa.
|Slow Roasted Pork Torta
|$13.50
Served on rustic roll with black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, fire roasted poblano peppers, chipotle aioli and guacamole. Served with warm chili jus and chips and salsa.
|Carne Asada Torta
|$14.50
Served on rustic roll with black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, fire roasted poblano peppers, chipotle aioli and guacamole. Served with warm chili jus and chips and salsa.