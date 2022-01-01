Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Al Pastor$14.00
torta sandwich with pork, guacamole, chipotle mayo, chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro, lime, arbol salsa - served with refried beans and Mexican rice
Torta de Cochinita$14.00
torta sandwich with habenero, pork, salsa xni pek, avocado, charred pepper mayo. served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Bellota
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TORTAS$11.95
Mexican bread filled with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and your choice of carne asada, pastor, chicken, or carnitas.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Lobster Roll$23.00
chilled Maine lobster meat, corn
relish, avocado, and Hatch green chili lime aioli
More about Max Gill & Grill
Tacos El Metate image

 

Tacos El Metate

2060 S University Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Torta$9.08
Al Pastor Torta$9.00
Barbacoa Torta$9.00
More about Tacos El Metate
Coperta image

 

Coperta

400 E. 20th, Denver

Avg 3.9 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Fennel-Pistachio Torta$9.00
strawberries, pistachios, whipped ricotta
More about Coperta
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada & Pepper Jack Torta$16.00
Black bean puree, pickled red onions, guacamole, pickles, roasted poblano peppers, chipotlecrema on a rustic roll
On side: Chicken chili jus for dipping and fries
Roasted Chicken Torta$15.00
Black bean puree, pickled red onion, guacamole, pickles, roasted poblano, chipotle crema, on a rustic roll.
on side: cup of chicken jus for dipping and french fries
More about North County
La Loteria Taqueria image

 

La Loteria Taqueria

42 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#18 Torta$13.00
Breaded Skirt Steak or Breaded Chicken Cutlet. Refried Pinto Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickled Jalapenos & Chipotle Crema.
More about La Loteria Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Billy's Inn

1222 Madison Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Torta$14.00
rustic roll, slow-roasted pulled pork, black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, pink sauce, guacamole, fire-roasted poblano peppers.
ON SIDE: chicken ju: onions, garlic, serrano, corn, cumin, tequila, pico de gallo, tomato paste, chicken base, oregano, chili powder;
Chicken Torta$14.00
rustic roll, pulled roasted chicken, black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, pink sauce, guacamole, fire-roasted poblano peppers.
ON SIDE: chicken ju: onions, garlic, serrano, corn, cumin, tequila, pico de gallo, tomato paste, chicken base, oregano, chili powder;
Steak Torta$14.50
rustic roll, carne asada, pepper jack cheese, black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, pink sauce, guacamole, fire-roasted poblano peppers.
ON SIDE: chicken ju: onions, garlic, serrano, corn, cumin, tequila, pico de gallo, tomato paste, chicken base, oregano, chili powder;
More about Billy's Inn
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile de Arbol Roasted Chicken Torta$13.50
Served on rustic roll with black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, fire roasted poblano peppers, chipotle aioli and guacamole. Served with warm chili jus and chips and salsa.
Slow Roasted Pork Torta$13.50
Served on rustic roll with black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, fire roasted poblano peppers, chipotle aioli and guacamole. Served with warm chili jus and chips and salsa.
Carne Asada Torta$14.50
Served on rustic roll with black bean puree, pickled red onions, jalapeno pickles, fire roasted poblano peppers, chipotle aioli and guacamole. Served with warm chili jus and chips and salsa.
More about Billy's Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Lox

Bulgogi

Pork Belly

Wontons

Gyoza

Fish Sandwiches

Curry

Chicken Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston