Tortilla soup in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Cafe chihuahua
2250 s federal blvd, Denver
|Tortilla Soup
A traditional Mexican soup with tender shredded chicken, diced jalapeños, luscious tomatoes, and lush avocado immersed in rich chicken broth. The crispy tortilla strip, fresh cilantro, and melted mozzarella cheese garnish provides the finishing touches.
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$8.00
Build your own, Served with serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips, topped with crema
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$6.50
Build your own, Served with serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips, topped with crema
Perdida
1066 S. Gaylord, Denver
|Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
Avocado, queso oaxaca, pickled red onion, crispy tortilla strips