Tortilla soup in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Cafe chihuahua

2250 s federal blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tortilla Soup
A traditional Mexican soup with tender shredded chicken, diced jalapeños, luscious tomatoes, and lush avocado immersed in rich chicken broth. The crispy tortilla strip, fresh cilantro, and melted mozzarella cheese garnish provides the finishing touches.
Rich Chicken Broth filled with Shredded Chicken, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, and Diced Avocado.
More about Cafe chihuahua
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.00
Build your own, Served with serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips, topped with crema
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$6.50
Build your own, Served with serranos, pico de gallo, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, scallions, cilantro, lime, tortilla strips, topped with crema
More about North County
Item pic

 

Perdida

1066 S. Gaylord, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla Soup$11.00
Avocado, queso oaxaca, pickled red onion, crispy tortilla strips
More about Perdida
Restaurant banner

 

Margs Taco Bistro

200 Fillmore Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup
More about Margs Taco Bistro

