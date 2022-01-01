Tortilla soup in Denver

A traditional Mexican soup with tender shredded chicken, diced jalapeños, luscious tomatoes, and lush avocado immersed in rich chicken broth. The crispy tortilla strip, fresh cilantro, and melted mozzarella cheese garnish provides the finishing touches.

