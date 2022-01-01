Tostadas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Bellota
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Ahi Tuna Tostada
|$13.00
crisp corn tortilla topped with ahi tuna, avocado pesto, salsa macha, peanuts, onion and cilantro
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|TOSTADAS DE ATÚN
|$12.95
Three crispy corn tortillas with Ahi tuna dressed with soy sauce, and topped with jalapeños, cilantro, avocado, green onions, and sesame seeds.
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Maine Lobster Tail Tostada
|$10.00
Avocado-lime crema, spicy marinated apples, citrus butter.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Bean Tostadas
|$11.99
Two refried tostadas, rice and refrieds.
More about Tammens Fish Market
Tammens Fish Market
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Ceviche Tostada
|$7.50
|Smoked Salmon Tostada
|$7.00
More about Cafe chihuahua
Cafe chihuahua
2250 s federal blvd, Denver
|(1) Tostada
|$3.00
This munchies plate comes with a hard shell tortilla topped with traditional beans, Mexican blended cheese, fresh lettuce, and luscious tomatoes.
More about TTW - Highlands
TTW - Highlands
3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Pescado Ceviche Tostada
|$10.00
|Vegan 1944 Tostada
|$4.50
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Bean Tostada
|$3.69