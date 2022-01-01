Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Tostada$13.00
crisp corn tortilla topped with ahi tuna, avocado pesto, salsa macha, peanuts, onion and cilantro
More about Bellota
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOSTADAS DE ATÚN$12.95
Three crispy corn tortillas with Ahi tuna dressed with soy sauce, and topped with jalapeños, cilantro, avocado, green onions, and sesame seeds.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maine Lobster Tail Tostada$10.00
Avocado-lime crema, spicy marinated apples, citrus butter.
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bean Tostadas$11.99
Two refried tostadas, rice and refrieds.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche Tostada$7.50
Smoked Salmon Tostada$7.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
Consumer pic

 

Cafe chihuahua

2250 s federal blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
(1) Tostada$3.00
This munchies plate comes with a hard shell tortilla topped with traditional beans, Mexican blended cheese, fresh lettuce, and luscious tomatoes.
More about Cafe chihuahua
Item pic

 

TTW - Highlands

3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pescado Ceviche Tostada$10.00
Vegan 1944 Tostada$4.50
More about TTW - Highlands
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean Tostada$3.69
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Broadway

176 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Tostada$4.75
Guacamole, cucumber, radish, jicama, lime, fresh cilantro and tomato.
More about Cochino Taco Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Nigiri

Bulgogi

Cinnamon Rolls

Honey Chicken

Fish Tacos

Pudding

Tamales

Chocolate Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston