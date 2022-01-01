Tuna salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tuna salad
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
|Seared Ahi Tuna salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, Chili lime seasoning, Seared Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Pico de gallo, & Creamy Miso dressing
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.00
Confit Albacore Tuna, Fingerling Potatoes, Lettuce, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Nicoise Olive Vinaigrette
(GLUTEN FREE)
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Ahi Tuna Salad*
|$17.00
Blackened Tuna, Napa Cabbage, Cashews, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Scallions, Carrot, Cilantro, Edamame & Toasted Sesame Seeds. Rice Wine Vinaigrette
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|TUNA SALAD 1/2 lb.
|$6.50
|SD Tuna Salad
|$6.00
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Tuna Salad 8oz
|$8.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Tuna Salad
|$8.99
a large tossed salad with a scoop of delicious tuna on top.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Tuna Salad 4oz
|$4.00
|Tuna Salad 8oz
|$8.00
|Tuna Salad
|$11.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Tuna Salad 8oz
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|#16 Tuna Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
|$12.95
|Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.65
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
6-7 oz Albacore Tuna Salad on your choice of bread
Mead St Provisions
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Tuna Salad
|$16.00
Shredded carrots, crispy wontons, cucumber, avocado, orange honey dressing
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Tuna Tataki Salad
|$19.00
5pc tuna tataki topped with momiji, ponzu and garlic butter
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Tuna Tataki Salad
|$16.00
Mixed Greens / Cherry Tomatoes / Ponzu Dressing
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
|$19.00
kale, Napa cabbage, cucumber, baby cauliflower, broccoli & carrot matchsticks, wasabi peas, sesame ginger vinaigrette
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sloan's Bar & Grill
5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$16.00
Blackened Tune, Napa Cabbage, Peanuts, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Carrot, Scallions, Cilantro, Seasame Seeds & Asian Vinaigrette. Topped with a Creamy Wasabi Dressing.
Rye Society Denver
3090 Larimer Street, Denver
|High Society Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.50