Tuna salad in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve tuna salad

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub image

 

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Ahi Tuna salad$14.00
Mixed greens, Chili lime seasoning, Seared Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Pico de gallo, & Creamy Miso dressing
More about Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
Item pic

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.00
Confit Albacore Tuna, Fingerling Potatoes, Lettuce, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Nicoise Olive Vinaigrette
(GLUTEN FREE)
More about Del Mar by Rooted
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Salad*$17.00
Blackened Tuna, Napa Cabbage, Cashews, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Scallions, Carrot, Cilantro, Edamame & Toasted Sesame Seeds. Rice Wine Vinaigrette
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TUNA SALAD 1/2 lb.$6.50
SD Tuna Salad$6.00
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Banner pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$8.99
a large tossed salad with a scoop of delicious tuna on top.
More about Taste of Philly
Rosenberg's Kosher image

BAGELS

Rosenberg's Kosher

942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver

Avg 4.5 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Kosher
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad 4oz$4.00
Tuna Salad 8oz$8.00
Tuna Salad$11.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Banner pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad 8oz$8.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#16 Tuna Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$12.95
Half Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.65
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.50
6-7 oz Albacore Tuna Salad on your choice of bread
More about New York Deli News
Mead St Provisions image

 

Mead St Provisions

3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$16.00
Shredded carrots, crispy wontons, cucumber, avocado, orange honey dressing
More about Mead St Provisions
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Tataki Salad$19.00
5pc tuna tataki topped with momiji, ponzu and garlic butter
More about TOKIO
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Tataki Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens / Cherry Tomatoes / Ponzu Dressing
More about Mizu Izakaya
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$19.00
kale, Napa cabbage, cucumber, baby cauliflower, broccoli & carrot matchsticks, wasabi peas, sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Washington Park Grille
Sloan's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Salad$16.00
Blackened Tune, Napa Cabbage, Peanuts, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Carrot, Scallions, Cilantro, Seasame Seeds & Asian Vinaigrette. Topped with a Creamy Wasabi Dressing.
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill
Rye Society Denver image

 

Rye Society Denver

3090 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
High Society Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.50
More about Rye Society Denver
Salt & Grinder image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Tuna Salad$10.00
our house-made tuna salad (contains capers & olives), hard cooked egg, lettuce, tomato & house red wine vinaigrette on a grinder roll
More about Salt & Grinder

