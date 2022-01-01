Tuna sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Blackened Tuna Sandwich
|$15.99
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|TUNA SANDWICH
|$13.50
With lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese on seeded rye bread
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Half Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.65
|Kid Tuna Sandwich
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
6-7 oz Albacore Tuna Salad on your choice of bread
Mead St Provisions
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Tuna Sandwich
|$16.00
Yellow Fin tuna, mixed greens, avocado, goat cheese, garlic aioli
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$9.00
House made albacore tuna salad topped with melted white cheddar with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Seared Tuna Sandwich
|$19.00
ciabatta, ahi tuna, arugula, avocado, red onion & sundried tomato salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sloan's Bar & Grill
5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
|AHI Tuna Sandwich
|$15.00
Seared Rare with Blackening Spices. On Ciabatta with Cucumber Wasabi aioli & Asian Coleslaw.