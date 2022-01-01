Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Blackened Tuna Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Tuna Sandwich$15.99
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TUNA SANDWICH$13.50
With lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese on seeded rye bread
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$13.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Half Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.65
Kid Tuna Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.50
6-7 oz Albacore Tuna Salad on your choice of bread
More about New York Deli News
Mead St Provisions image

 

Mead St Provisions

3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$16.00
Yellow Fin tuna, mixed greens, avocado, goat cheese, garlic aioli
More about Mead St Provisions
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Melt Sandwich$9.00
House made albacore tuna salad topped with melted white cheddar with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Tuna Sandwich$19.00
ciabatta, ahi tuna, arugula, avocado, red onion & sundried tomato salad
More about Washington Park Grille
Sloan's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AHI Tuna Sandwich$15.00
Seared Rare with Blackening Spices. On Ciabatta with Cucumber Wasabi aioli & Asian Coleslaw.
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill
Rye Society Denver image

 

Rye Society Denver

3090 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
High Society Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.50
More about Rye Society Denver

