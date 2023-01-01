Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve turkey melts

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Belmar

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Melt$12.25
Grilled turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and
melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.
More about The French Press - Belmar
Item pic

 

Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm

444 17th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Cheddar Melt$5.79
Turkey and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
Item pic

 

Next Door Street Bar - EASTBRIDGE

10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MILE HIGH TURKEY-AVOCADO MELT$15.00
braised greens, caramelized onions, provolone, chipotle-mayo on Breadworks special brioche roll
More about Next Door Street Bar - EASTBRIDGE
Item pic

 

Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/DTC-Belleview Station

4919 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Cheddar Melt$5.79
Turkey and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/DTC-Belleview Station
Turkey Melt image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Melt$12.25
Grilled turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.
More about The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
Item pic

 

Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee

1617 Wazee St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Cheddar Melt$5.79
Turkey and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee

