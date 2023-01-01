Turkey melts in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve turkey melts
The French Press - Belmar
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Turkey Melt
|$12.25
Grilled turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and
melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
444 17th St, Denver
|Turkey & Cheddar Melt
|$5.79
Turkey and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.
Next Door Street Bar - EASTBRIDGE
10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver
|MILE HIGH TURKEY-AVOCADO MELT
|$15.00
braised greens, caramelized onions, provolone, chipotle-mayo on Breadworks special brioche roll
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/DTC-Belleview Station
4919 S Newport St, Denver
|Turkey & Cheddar Melt
|$5.79
Turkey and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.
The French Press - 12th & Madison, Denver
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Turkey Melt
|$12.25
Grilled turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.