Vegetable biryani in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve vegetable biryani
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Vegetable Biryani
|$14.00
Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables, saffron, spices, and topped with dates and nuts. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|KIDS VEGETABLE BIRYANI
|$6.50
It's your fried rice with veggies!