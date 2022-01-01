Vegetable soup in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Olive & Finch
1552 East 17th Avenue, Denver
|Vegetable Soup - Cup
|$4.75
|Vegetable Soup - Bowl
|$6.75
Tikka and Grill
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Vegetable Coconut Soup
|$9.00
This perfectly delicious Edamame Salad with Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro, and other Indian spices. They are all on the World’s Healthiest Foods check it out. This is a vegan delight.
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Vegetable Coconut Soup
|$7.00
Mix vegetable loaded coconut curry soup with chickpeas and splashed with just the right amount of lime-y zing! This soup will become a new staple for vegans. (Gluten Free)