Vegetarian burritos in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos

Main pic

 

Logan House Coffee - Lowry - 7111 East Lowry Boulevard

7111 East Lowry Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito - Vegetarian$7.95
More about Logan House Coffee - Lowry - 7111 East Lowry Boulevard
Banner pic

 

Side Pony

4635 West Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$9.00
More about Side Pony
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#7 Vegetarian Burrito$14.99
Let's change it up. Eggs, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, and spinach (veggies when available), with Vegetarian Green Chili and Jack cheese.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2lb Vegetarian Burrito$12.99
#7 Vegetarian Burrito$14.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ onion, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms and spinach in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's veggie green chili and melted jack cheese.
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

