Vegetarian burritos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos
Logan House Coffee - Lowry - 7111 East Lowry Boulevard
7111 East Lowry Boulevard, Denver
|Burrito - Vegetarian
|$7.95
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|#7 Vegetarian Burrito
|$14.99
Let's change it up. Eggs, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, and spinach (veggies when available), with Vegetarian Green Chili and Jack cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|2lb Vegetarian Burrito
|$12.99
|#7 Vegetarian Burrito
|$14.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ onion, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms and spinach in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's veggie green chili and melted jack cheese.