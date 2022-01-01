Veggie burgers in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve veggie burgers
ADOBO RESTAURANT - 3109 N Federal Blvd
3109 N Federal Blvd, Denver
|Veggie Burger
|$9.00
Chop Shop - Colfax
4990 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Mushroom, Smoked Tofu, Goat Cheese, and Lentil Patty, Whole Wheat Bun, Lemon & Boursin Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, and Pickle
**Goat Cheese is inside Veggie Patty**
My Brothers Bar
2376 15th St, Denver
|Spicy Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$10.00
VEGAN
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Mushroom, Smoked Tofu, Goat Cheese, and Lentil Patty, Whole Wheat Bun, Lemon & Boursin Aioli, Arugula, Tomato, and Pickle
**Goat Cheese is in the Patty, and cannot be removed**
Colorado Campfire
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Black Bean and Carrot House Patty, Sweet Bell Pepper Relish, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato