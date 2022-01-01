Veggie tacos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|TACOS VEGGIE (3)
|$11.95
Sautéed green and red bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and portabello mushrooms on corn tortillas, topped with pico de gallo, cabbage and roasted tomatillo salsa.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 e 17th Ave, Denver
|Veggie Taco Platter
|$10.00
3 Veggie Tacos on Corn Tortillas topped with Mozzarella, Pickled Onions, Avocado Tomatillo Salsa, served with Rice & Beans