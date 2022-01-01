Wedge salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve wedge salad
Oblio’s Pizzeria
6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver
|Wedge Salad
|$9.00
A wedge of iceberg topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, and blue cheese crumbles and served with a side of house made blue cheese dressing
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Classic Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg Wedge, Bacon Lardon, Tomato, Cave Aged Cheddar, House-made Ranch Dressing
(GLUTEN FREE) with no Bacon
SANDWICHES
il porcellino salumi
4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver
|The Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Infinite Harvest Baby Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crispy Pork Belly, Pickled Shallots, Vine Ripe Tomatoes & Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
iceberg wedge, topped bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, crispy fried onions, and bleu cheese dressing
Etc. Eatery - Denver
1472 S Pearl St, Denver
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Iceberg, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pickled Onions, Avocado
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Wedge Salad
|$9.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Gorgonzola, Tomato & Bacon
PIZZA • PASTA
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg wedge, homemade bleu cheese crumbles, roasted roma tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Wedge Salad
|$8.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Heirloom Tomatoes & Bleu Cheese Dressing.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
Lettuce Tossed in Blue Cheese Dressing. Topped with Bacon, Grape Tomatoes & Sunflower Seeds.
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Wedge Salad
|$9.99
Wedge of Iceburg topped with bleu cheese dressing and bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, chopped bacon and onion ring.
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|LRG Little Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, crispy bacon, celery, heirloom cherry tomatoes, charred corn, livley run blue, smoky buttermilk
|Small Little Wedge Salad
|$9.00
Baby gem lettuce, crispy bacon, celery, heirloom cherry tomatoes, charred corn, livley run blue, smoky buttermilk
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Iceburg lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, pecan smoked bacon & bleu cheese dressing.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
blue cheese crumble dressing, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Russell
1422 Larimer Street, Denver
|Wedge Salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Wedge Salad
|$8.99
Iceberg wedge topped with BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, tomato, chopped bacon, and gourmet onion rings. Served with your choice of dressing, ON THE SIDE.