Wedge salad in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve wedge salad

Banner pic

 

Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$9.00
A wedge of iceberg topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, and blue cheese crumbles and served with a side of house made blue cheese dressing
Item pic

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg Wedge, Bacon Lardon, Tomato, Cave Aged Cheddar, House-made Ranch Dressing
(GLUTEN FREE) with no Bacon
Item pic

SANDWICHES

il porcellino salumi

4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Wedge Salad$15.00
Infinite Harvest Baby Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Crispy Pork Belly, Pickled Shallots, Vine Ripe Tomatoes & Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing
Rhein Haus & Wally's image

 

Rhein Haus & Wally's

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$13.00
iceberg wedge, topped bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, crispy fried onions, and bleu cheese dressing
Wedge Salad image

 

Etc. Eatery - Denver

1472 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pickled Onions, Avocado
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$9.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Gorgonzola, Tomato & Bacon
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg wedge, homemade bleu cheese crumbles, roasted roma tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$8.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Heirloom Tomatoes & Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Denver Milk Market image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Iceberg Wedge Salad
Lettuce Tossed in Blue Cheese Dressing. Topped with Bacon, Grape Tomatoes & Sunflower Seeds.
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$9.99
Wedge of Iceburg topped with bleu cheese dressing and bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, chopped bacon and onion ring.
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LRG Little Wedge Salad$12.00
Baby gem lettuce, crispy bacon, celery, heirloom cherry tomatoes, charred corn, livley run blue, smoky buttermilk
Small Little Wedge Salad$9.00
Baby gem lettuce, crispy bacon, celery, heirloom cherry tomatoes, charred corn, livley run blue, smoky buttermilk
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceburg lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, pecan smoked bacon & bleu cheese dressing.
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.00
blue cheese crumble dressing, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon
Green Russell image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Russell

1422 Larimer Street, Denver

Avg 3.9 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$8.99
Iceberg wedge topped with BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, tomato, chopped bacon, and gourmet onion rings. Served with your choice of dressing, ON THE SIDE.
Restaurant banner

 

Sunnyside Supper Club

2915 W 44th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad 2.0$10.00
Iceberg, tomato, red onion, gorgonzola, gorgonzola dressing
