Wontons in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve wontons
HOP ALLEY
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|Fried Wontons
|$9.00
Fried wontons filled with tobiko, cream cheese, scallions. Served with house made duck sauce. 5 per order
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Swing Thai
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Crab & Cheese Wontons
|$6.00
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|Duck Wonton
|$12.50
Creamy duck and sweet corn wrapped in wonton. Orange citrus and savory soy drizzled.
|Crab Cheese Wonton
|$8.50
cream cheese, kani crab meat, sweet chili sauce
*contains dairy, wheat, shellfish*
NOODLES
MAKfam
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Crab & Cheese Wontons (6 pcs)
|$10.00
A collaboration with Dead Veggies Kim Chi. Crab and Cheese wontons are mixed with Kim Chi, and served with house made Duck sauce.
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Spinach Cheese Wontons (6pcs)
|$5.75
|Wonton Soup(Small)
|$2.50
NOODLES
Lao Wang Noodle House
945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver
|Spicy Peanut Sauce Wontons (抄手)
|$8.95
Bowl of hand made mini wontons in a spicy peanut based sauce.
|Wonton Noodle Soup (餛飩湯麵)
|$9.95
Hand folded wontons w/noodles in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!
|Wonton Soup (餛飩湯)
|$9.95
Hand folded wontons in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ace Eat Serve
501 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)
|$11.00
fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]
Adobo at First Draft
1309 26th Street, Denver
|Green Chile Cheese Wontons (6)
|$8.00