Wontons in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve wontons

Fried Wontons image

 

HOP ALLEY

3500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Wontons$9.00
Fried wontons filled with tobiko, cream cheese, scallions. Served with house made duck sauce. 5 per order
More about HOP ALLEY
Swing Thai image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Swing Thai

845 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Avg 3.8 (471 reviews)
Takeout
Crab & Cheese Wontons$6.00
More about Swing Thai
Consumer pic

 

Adobo XO

3109 N Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chile Cheese Wontons (6)$8.00
More about Adobo XO
Item pic

 

ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER

2134 Larimer St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Wonton$12.50
Creamy duck and sweet corn wrapped in wonton. Orange citrus and savory soy drizzled.
Crab Cheese Wonton$8.50
cream cheese, kani crab meat, sweet chili sauce
Crab Cheese Wonton$8.50
cream cheese, kani, and sweet chili sauce
*contains dairy, wheat, shellfish*
More about ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
Cheese Wonton image

 

Asian Cajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Wonton$5.95
More about Asian Cajun
Item pic

NOODLES

MAKfam

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab & Cheese Wontons (6 pcs)$10.00
A collaboration with Dead Veggies Kim Chi. Crab and Cheese wontons are mixed with Kim Chi, and served with house made Duck sauce.
More about MAKfam
Spicy Basil image

 

Spicy Basil

1 Broadway B100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Cheese Wontons (6pcs)$5.75
Wonton Soup(Small)$2.50
Wonton Soup(Small)$2.50
More about Spicy Basil
Spicy Peanut Sauce Wontons (抄手) image

NOODLES

Lao Wang Noodle House

945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver

Avg 5 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Peanut Sauce Wontons (抄手)$8.95
Bowl of hand made mini wontons in a spicy peanut based sauce.
Wonton Noodle Soup (餛飩湯麵)$9.95
Hand folded wontons w/noodles in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!
Wonton Soup (餛飩湯)$9.95
Hand folded wontons in soup broth. We challenge you to find better wontons anywhere!
More about Lao Wang Noodle House
Swing Thai image

 

Swing Thai

4370 Tennyson St, Denver

Avg 3.5 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Crab & Cheese Wontons$6.00
More about Swing Thai
86a343dd-a2ed-434d-8b1e-3838f57b36f4 image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ace Eat Serve

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.2 (1756 reviews)
Takeout
-Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)$11.00
fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]
More about Ace Eat Serve
Item pic

 

Adobo at First Draft

1309 26th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chile Cheese Wontons (6)$8.00
More about Adobo at First Draft
Item pic

 

Mana Thai

510 Third Ave, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.99
Vegan cream cheese, carrots, ginger, and green onions stuffed in wonton skin and deep-fried (5pcs)
More about Mana Thai

