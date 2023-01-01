Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Yakitori in
Denver
/
Denver
/
Yakitori
Denver restaurants that serve yakitori
Ronin Lowry
7111 E Lowry Blvd, Denver
No reviews yet
CHICKEN YAKITORI
$12.00
More about Ronin Lowry
Sushi Den
1487 South Pearl Street, Denver
No reviews yet
Yakitori Chicken Skewers
$16.00
Grilled chicken + vegetable skewers
glazed with our house teriyaki sauce.
More about Sushi Den
