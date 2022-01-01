Five Points bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Five Points
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Popular items
|Nuts & Berries
|$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
|Nutella Dessert Pizza
|$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
Work & Class
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|sm. Goat Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$7.75
Pasta mixed with our house made goat cheese sauce.
|1/2 Massive Attack Salad
|$11.00
Spinach, tempura broccoli, asparagus, avocado, cucumbers, parmesan, preserved lemon vinaigrette.
*Can be gluten free without the the tempura broccoli
|sm. Sweet Plantains
|$7.75
Fried Sweet Plantains seasoned with cayenne, paprika, and salt served with a chipotle aioli.
*Gluten free (this item goes into the fryer. We don't not have a separate gluten free fryer.)
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|Popular items
|Pork Potstickers
|$7.50
pork, green onion, ginger, sesame oil, house tangy soy
*contains dairy, wheat, soy*
|Fried Egg Rolls
|$7.50
cabbage, carrot, bean noodle, sweet chili sauce
*contains wheat & soy*
|D Panang
|$19.00
red sweet pepper, carrot, green bean, broccoli, thai basil, thick panang coconut curry w/side of jasmine rice (CONTAINS SHRIMP PASTE/NOT A VEGAN OPTION)
Marco's Coal Fired
2129 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
|12in Margherita
|$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
|Hell's Kitchen
|$16.50
Spicy Salami, Hot Coppa, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO
Super Mega Bien
1260 25th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Patatas Bravas
|$9.00
Potatoes with spicy chorizo, parmesan cheese, jalapeno aioli.
*Gluten Free
|1/2 Spanish Rice
|$18.00
Spanish rice with roasted vegetables in a cast iron skillet. Topped with goat and manchego cheeses, spinach & radish salad. * Dairy free available
|Fried Sweet Plantains
|$6.00
Fried plantains served with a coconut milk, lime dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Grabowski's
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|16in Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella
|16in Supreme Pizza
|$22.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions
|16in Classic Chicago Pizza
|$21.00
Italian Sausage, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Stanislaus Tomato
PASTA • TAPAS
Dio Mio
3264 A. Larimer ST, Denver
|Popular items
|Cacio e Pepe
|$16.00
mafalde, black pepper, parmesan
|Artichokes
|$10.00
black-butter marinated artichoke hearts, orange, croutons, olive sauce
(Cannot be dairy free)
|Sweet Potato
|$10.00
whipped ricotta, hot honey, sesame, tarragon, parmesan
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$5.00
2 pcs per order.
hatch chile, cheddar, honey butter
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
white cheddar, black pepper
|Brisket
|$7.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
PIZZA
Cart Driver
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|White Pizza
|$16.00
mozzarella, castlevetrano olive, basil, lemon
|Winter Salad
|$12.00
Altius Farms mixed greens, roasted sunchokes, pickled beets, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, pear vin
|Daisy Pizza
|$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant
3563 Wazee St., Denver
|Popular items
|Green Chili Braised Chicken Nachos
|$17.00
queso fondue, lime crema, scallions, tomato relish. GF.
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$13.00
creamy cheese sauce, spinach, roasted tomatoes.
|Beet Salad
|$15.00
coriander, creme fraiche, olive oil toasted hazelnuts, baby greens, aged balsamic, Haystack Mountain goat cheese VEGAN OPTION/GFO.