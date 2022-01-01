Five Points Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Five Points

Marco's Coal Fired image

 

Marco's Coal Fired

2129 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
12in Margherita$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
Hell's Kitchen$16.50
Spicy Salami, Hot Coppa, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO
More about Marco's Coal Fired
Dio Mio image

PASTA • TAPAS

Dio Mio

3264 A. Larimer ST, Denver

Avg 4.3 (801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cacio e Pepe$16.00
mafalde, black pepper, parmesan
Artichokes$10.00
black-butter marinated artichoke hearts, orange, croutons, olive sauce
(Cannot be dairy free)
Sweet Potato$10.00
whipped ricotta, hot honey, sesame, tarragon, parmesan
More about Dio Mio
Cart Driver image

PIZZA

Cart Driver

2500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, castlevetrano olive, basil, lemon
Winter Salad$12.00
Altius Farms mixed greens, roasted sunchokes, pickled beets, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, pear vin
Daisy Pizza$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about Cart Driver

