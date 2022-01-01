Five Points Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Five Points
More about Marco's Coal Fired
Marco's Coal Fired
2129 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
|12in Margherita
|$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
|Hell's Kitchen
|$16.50
Spicy Salami, Hot Coppa, San Marzano Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Basil, EVOO
More about Dio Mio
PASTA • TAPAS
Dio Mio
3264 A. Larimer ST, Denver
|Popular items
|Cacio e Pepe
|$16.00
mafalde, black pepper, parmesan
|Artichokes
|$10.00
black-butter marinated artichoke hearts, orange, croutons, olive sauce
(Cannot be dairy free)
|Sweet Potato
|$10.00
whipped ricotta, hot honey, sesame, tarragon, parmesan
More about Cart Driver
PIZZA
Cart Driver
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|White Pizza
|$16.00
mozzarella, castlevetrano olive, basil, lemon
|Winter Salad
|$12.00
Altius Farms mixed greens, roasted sunchokes, pickled beets, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, pear vin
|Daisy Pizza
|$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil