Chili in Five Points
Five Points restaurants that serve chili
More about ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|Chili Paste
|Chili Fish Sauce
|$0.50
|Fresh Thai Chili
|$0.50
More about Stem Ciders - RiNo
Stem Ciders - RiNo
2811 Walnut Street, Denver
|Green Chili Poutine
|$11.00
Pork, green chili, cheese curds, scallions
More about Smok
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
house red chili and queso poured over a bed of house cut fries, topped with sour cream, jalapenos, green onion, shredded cheese
|House Red Chili
|$4.00
house made classic smoky chili with brisket, pork, black beans, tomatoes, topped with sour cream, shredded cheese, served with fritos