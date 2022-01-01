Highland bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Highland

The Post Chicken & Beer image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1575 Boulder Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ThighFries$10.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh strips with crisscut fries OR furikake rice & kimchi. Comes with house bodega hot sauce and your choice of two dipping sauces
Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
Pork Al Pastor Taco Board (gf)$20.00
cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn / pineapple pico de gallo
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Sushi Ronin image

SUSHI

Sushi Ronin

2930 Umatilla St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MISO$7.00
GOKU ROLL$18.00
NICE & EASY$18.00
More about Sushi Ronin
The Broken Cage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Broken Cage

2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Brie Bisque$11.00
mushrooms, shallots, sherry, potato bisque served with soft pretzel roll
Meatball Sub$12.00
Braised short rib, dill pickles, apple ginger slaw, crispy beet strings, sourdough
Chickado$13.00
chicken breast, garlic cilantro, dill havarti, lettuce, tomato, crispy truffled sweet potato strings, sourdough
More about The Broken Cage
Maine Shack image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maine Shack

1535 Central St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Connecticut Lobster Roll$26.00
Warm Clarified Butter Poached CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
Bowl Clam Chowder$10.00
New England Style.
Slider Trio Lobster Rolls- Pick Your Trio$45.00
Three 2oz Sliders of Your Choice: Maine Shack, Fancy, Brown Butter, Connecticut, or Naked. Served with Fries & Slaw.
More about Maine Shack
Happy Camper image

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Strips$14.00
Served with Chipotle Aioli & BBQ Honey Mustard Sauce.
Small Cheese$10.00
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone
Mozzarella Bread Stix$11.00
Mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese and oregano served with marinara.
More about Happy Camper
My Neighbor Felix image

 

My Neighbor Felix

1801 Central Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Rostizado Taco$14.00
colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla
Butternut Squash Enchiladas$19.00
baby spinach, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce, chipotle-guajillo crema, red onion curdito, queso fresco, cilantro
Hot Iron-Seared Burrito$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
More about My Neighbor Felix
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Burrito$15.50
steak, chili con queso, mexican cheese blend, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and charred chile sauce
Carne Asada Tacos$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
Carnitas Set$5.00
set of 5 tacos, deconstructed, with onions/cilantro, and tomatillo on the side.
More about El Camino Community Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Highland

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Salmon

Enchiladas

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Highland to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston