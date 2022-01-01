Highland bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Highland
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
The Post Chicken & Beer
1575 Boulder Street, Denver
|Popular items
|ThighFries
|$10.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh strips with crisscut fries OR furikake rice & kimchi. Comes with house bodega hot sauce and your choice of two dipping sauces
|Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)
|$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
|Pork Al Pastor Taco Board (gf)
|$20.00
cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn / pineapple pico de gallo
More about Sushi Ronin
SUSHI
Sushi Ronin
2930 Umatilla St, Denver
|Popular items
|MISO
|$7.00
|GOKU ROLL
|$18.00
|NICE & EASY
|$18.00
More about The Broken Cage
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Broken Cage
2420 17th Street Denver, CO 80202, Denver
|Popular items
|Mushroom Brie Bisque
|$11.00
mushrooms, shallots, sherry, potato bisque served with soft pretzel roll
|Meatball Sub
|$12.00
Braised short rib, dill pickles, apple ginger slaw, crispy beet strings, sourdough
|Chickado
|$13.00
chicken breast, garlic cilantro, dill havarti, lettuce, tomato, crispy truffled sweet potato strings, sourdough
More about Maine Shack
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maine Shack
1535 Central St, Denver
|Popular items
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Warm Clarified Butter Poached CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served with Chips.
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$10.00
New England Style.
|Slider Trio Lobster Rolls- Pick Your Trio
|$45.00
Three 2oz Sliders of Your Choice: Maine Shack, Fancy, Brown Butter, Connecticut, or Naked. Served with Fries & Slaw.
More about Happy Camper
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$14.00
Served with Chipotle Aioli & BBQ Honey Mustard Sauce.
|Small Cheese
|$10.00
Marinara, mozzarella/provolone
|Mozzarella Bread Stix
|$11.00
Mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese and oregano served with marinara.
More about My Neighbor Felix
My Neighbor Felix
1801 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Pollo Rostizado Taco
|$14.00
colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Butternut Squash Enchiladas
|$19.00
baby spinach, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce, chipotle-guajillo crema, red onion curdito, queso fresco, cilantro
|Hot Iron-Seared Burrito
|$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
More about El Camino Community Tavern
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Burrito
|$15.50
steak, chili con queso, mexican cheese blend, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and charred chile sauce
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
|Carnitas Set
|$5.00
set of 5 tacos, deconstructed, with onions/cilantro, and tomatillo on the side.