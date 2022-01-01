Highland Mexican restaurants you'll love
TTW - Highlands
3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Barbacoa
|$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
|Queso a la Plancha
|$3.95
griddled cotija cheese, avocado, roasted tomatillo salsa
|Hongos
|$4.25
grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema
My Neighbor Felix
1801 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Pollo Rostizado Taco
|$14.00
colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Butternut Squash Enchiladas
|$19.00
baby spinach, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce, chipotle-guajillo crema, red onion curdito, queso fresco, cilantro
|Hot Iron-Seared Burrito
|$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Burrito
|$15.50
steak, chili con queso, mexican cheese blend, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and charred chile sauce
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
|Carnitas Set
|$5.00
set of 5 tacos, deconstructed, with onions/cilantro, and tomatillo on the side.