Highland Mexican restaurants you'll love

TTW - Highlands image

 

TTW - Highlands

3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barbacoa$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
Queso a la Plancha$3.95
griddled cotija cheese, avocado, roasted tomatillo salsa
Hongos$4.25
grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema
More about TTW - Highlands
My Neighbor Felix image

 

My Neighbor Felix

1801 Central Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Rostizado Taco$14.00
colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla
Butternut Squash Enchiladas$19.00
baby spinach, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce, chipotle-guajillo crema, red onion curdito, queso fresco, cilantro
Hot Iron-Seared Burrito$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
More about My Neighbor Felix
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Burrito$15.50
steak, chili con queso, mexican cheese blend, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and charred chile sauce
Carne Asada Tacos$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
Carnitas Set$5.00
set of 5 tacos, deconstructed, with onions/cilantro, and tomatillo on the side.
More about El Camino Community Tavern

