Cake in Highland

NOODLES
Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Tiramisù Cake
|$8.00
Tiramisù cake baked by our talented cook Andreas
GRILL
el Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Juanny Cakes
|$11.00
2 large corn cakes topped with crema, seasonal fruit compote, and homemade spiced granola, served with salted tequila dulce de leche
|Corn Cake Rancheros
|$14.00
house-made corn cakes, black beans, fried eggs, choice of chili, lettuce, avocado sauce, charred chile sauce, pico, and cotija