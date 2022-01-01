Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Highland
/
Denver
/
Highland
/
Chicken Soup
Highland restaurants that serve chicken soup
Brider
1644 Platte St, Denver
No reviews yet
Rotisserie Chicken and Tortilla Soup
$10.00
chicken, cilantro, lime, radish, feta
More about Brider
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper- Denver
3211 N Pecos, Denver
Avg 4.5
(4405 reviews)
Chicken Lime Soup
$7.00
More about Happy Camper- Denver
