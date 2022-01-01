Chili in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

NOODLES

Meta Asian Kitchen

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken and Shrimp Chili XO Wontons$11.00
5 pcs hand folded chicken and shrimp wontons tossed in housemade XO chili sauce, sweet soy and gochugaru oil. Topped with cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds.
More about Meta Asian Kitchen
Chili Pork Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Uncle

2215 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (2119 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Pork Ramen$16.50
Chicken & pork based white shoyu broth, spicy ground pork, kimchi, soft poached egg, scallion, sesame seeds
More about Uncle
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Chili con Queso$10.00
our secret blend of melted cheeses and veggie green chili, topped with pico de gallo
More about El Camino Community Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland

Salmon

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Enchiladas

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Highland to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston