Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

The Post Chicken & Beer - LoHi

1575 Boulder Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken & Goat Cheese$17.00
mixed greens, north fork valley marinated peppers & onion, crispy chickpeas, dried cherries, goat cheese vinaigrette and buttermilk fried thigh strips
More about The Post Chicken & Beer - LoHi
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper- Denver

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
Iceburg, crispy chicken, pico de gallo, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$19.00
Iceberg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
More about Happy Camper- Denver

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland

Curry

Kale Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Pork Belly

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Highland to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston