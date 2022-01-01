Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eel in
Highland
/
Denver
/
Highland
/
Eel
Highland restaurants that serve eel
SUSHI
SUSHI RONIN
2930 Umatilla St, Denver
Avg 4.4
(830 reviews)
UNAGI - Freshwater Eel
$13.00
More about SUSHI RONIN
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
2715 17th St, Denver
Avg 4.5
(804 reviews)
Eel Sauce
$1.00
Eel Sauce
$1.00
More about Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
