Karaage in Highland

Highland restaurants that serve karaage
SUSHI
SUSHI RONIN
2930 Umatilla St, Denver
Avg 4.4
(830 reviews)
KARAAGE
$14.00
More about SUSHI RONIN
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
2715 17th St, Denver
Avg 4.5
(804 reviews)
Chicken Karaage
$12.00
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
More about Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
