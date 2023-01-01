Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve karaage

Sushi Ronin image

SUSHI

SUSHI RONIN

2930 Umatilla St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (830 reviews)
Takeout
KARAAGE$14.00
More about SUSHI RONIN
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi - LOHI

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Karaage$12.00
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
More about Bamboo Sushi - LOHI

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland

Chili

Scallops

Spicy Noodles

Crispy Tofu

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Avocado Rolls

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Highland to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (153 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston