Lodo restaurants you'll love

Lodo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Ramen
Ramen
Gastropubs
Must-try Lodo restaurants

Jax Fish House - LoDo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS$37.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
NIMAN RANCH BURGER$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Swanky’s Vittles & Libations

1938 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
B.L.T.$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
More about Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Bao Brewhouse image

DIM SUM

Bao Brewhouse

1317 14th St, Denver

Avg 4 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Rangoons$8.88
Onion cream cheese, pineapple sweet & sour chile, scallion, cilantro, tri-color fresno peppers, superior spicy chile crisp, black sesame (5 per order) (veg)
Garlic Fried Rice$13.88
Lup Chong (Chinese sausage), garlic, egg, green onion, ginger, sesame seeds (gluten in Chinese sausage)
LRG - Hainan Chicken$17.88
(2 Skewers) Soy sesame grilled chicken served with treasure sauce, Chinese mustard, scallions and sesame seeds.
Served with steamed jasmine and basmati rice (gluten in Chinese mustard)
More about Bao Brewhouse
Menya #2 image

 

Menya #2

1590 Little Raven Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chashu Ramen$15.50
White Rice$13.50
Spicy Miso Ramen$13.95
More about Menya #2
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

1610 16th St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
Buona Beef image

 

Buona Beef

1601 19th Street, DENVER

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.95
All natural burger with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle, onion & crispy bacon (served with American cheese)
Large Fry$3.95
Perfectly Salted Thick Cut Fries
Cheeseburger$8.95
All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion (served with American cheese)
More about Buona Beef
Mercantile Dining and Provision image

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Baby Gem$5.00
Garlic Croutons, Parmigiano, Lemon, Everything Dressing
Everything Baby Gem Salad$13.00
garlic croutons, parmigiano, lemon, everything dressing
Pappardelle$28.00
duck confit, mushrooms, pine nuts
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
Tavernetta image

 

Tavernetta

1889 16thSt Mall, Denver

Avg 4.6 (569 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu$24.00
Lamb Ragù and Pecorino Romano
Cacio e Pepe$18.00
Rigatoni, Pecorino Romano and Black Pepper
Tiramisu for 2$16.00
A Tavernetta favorite and classic Italian dessert composed of layers of rum, cocoa and espresso.
More about Tavernetta
Osteria Marco image

PIZZA

Osteria Marco

1453 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$14.00
Peppery Arugula, Goat Cheese, Roasted Beet, Crushed Pistachio & Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, House-Made Rigatoni & Mozzarella.
Margherita Pizza$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella.
More about Osteria Marco
YumCha image

 

YumCha

1520 16th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Pork Belly Ramen$14.00
Soft Poached Egg. Ninja Radish
Crispy Pork Dumplings$12.00
Chili-Soy, Green Onions (4pcs)
Firecracker Chicken Bao Buns$10.00
Pickled Red Onion (V) (2pcs)
More about YumCha
Denver Milk Market image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Lou's Plus$8.25
Fried Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Rooster Sauce
The Lou's$7.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles
More about Denver Milk Market

