Lodo restaurants you'll love
Lodo's top cuisines
Must-try Lodo restaurants
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|Popular items
|NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS
|$37.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
|NIMAN RANCH BURGER
|$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
More about Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
1938 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
|MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)
|$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
|B.L.T.
|$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Bao Brewhouse
DIM SUM
Bao Brewhouse
1317 14th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Cheese Rangoons
|$8.88
Onion cream cheese, pineapple sweet & sour chile, scallion, cilantro, tri-color fresno peppers, superior spicy chile crisp, black sesame (5 per order) (veg)
|Garlic Fried Rice
|$13.88
Lup Chong (Chinese sausage), garlic, egg, green onion, ginger, sesame seeds (gluten in Chinese sausage)
|LRG - Hainan Chicken
|$17.88
(2 Skewers) Soy sesame grilled chicken served with treasure sauce, Chinese mustard, scallions and sesame seeds.
Served with steamed jasmine and basmati rice (gluten in Chinese mustard)
More about Menya #2
Menya #2
1590 Little Raven Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Chashu Ramen
|$15.50
|White Rice
|$13.50
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$13.95
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's
1610 16th St., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Buona Beef
Buona Beef
1601 19th Street, DENVER
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.95
All natural burger with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle, onion & crispy bacon (served with American cheese)
|Large Fry
|$3.95
Perfectly Salted Thick Cut Fries
|Cheeseburger
|$8.95
All-natural burger served with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, pickle & onion (served with American cheese)
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Popular items
|Small Baby Gem
|$5.00
Garlic Croutons, Parmigiano, Lemon, Everything Dressing
|Everything Baby Gem Salad
|$13.00
garlic croutons, parmigiano, lemon, everything dressing
|Pappardelle
|$28.00
duck confit, mushrooms, pine nuts
More about Tavernetta
Tavernetta
1889 16thSt Mall, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu
|$24.00
Lamb Ragù and Pecorino Romano
|Cacio e Pepe
|$18.00
Rigatoni, Pecorino Romano and Black Pepper
|Tiramisu for 2
|$16.00
A Tavernetta favorite and classic Italian dessert composed of layers of rum, cocoa and espresso.
More about Osteria Marco
PIZZA
Osteria Marco
1453 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$14.00
Peppery Arugula, Goat Cheese, Roasted Beet, Crushed Pistachio & Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$28.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, House-Made Rigatoni & Mozzarella.
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella.
More about YumCha
YumCha
1520 16th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Miso Pork Belly Ramen
|$14.00
Soft Poached Egg. Ninja Radish
|Crispy Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
Chili-Soy, Green Onions (4pcs)
|Firecracker Chicken Bao Buns
|$10.00
Pickled Red Onion (V) (2pcs)
More about Denver Milk Market
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street, Denver
|Popular items
|The Lou's Plus
|$8.25
Fried Chicken Breast, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Rooster Sauce
|The Lou's
|$7.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Dill Pickles