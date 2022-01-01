Lodo American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lodo
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|Popular items
|NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS
|$37.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
|NIMAN RANCH BURGER
|$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
More about Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
1938 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
|MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)
|$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
|B.L.T.
|$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Popular items
|Small Baby Gem
|$5.00
Garlic Croutons, Parmigiano, Lemon, Everything Dressing
|Everything Baby Gem Salad
|$13.00
garlic croutons, parmigiano, lemon, everything dressing
|Pappardelle
|$28.00
duck confit, mushrooms, pine nuts