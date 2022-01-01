Lodo American restaurants you'll love

Jax Fish House - LoDo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS$37.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
NIMAN RANCH BURGER$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Swanky’s Vittles & Libations

1938 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TENDERS$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
B.L.T.$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Mercantile Dining and Provision image

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Baby Gem$5.00
Garlic Croutons, Parmigiano, Lemon, Everything Dressing
Everything Baby Gem Salad$13.00
garlic croutons, parmigiano, lemon, everything dressing
Pappardelle$28.00
duck confit, mushrooms, pine nuts
